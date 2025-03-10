Washington animal shelters participate in ‘March Muttness’

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Move over, March Madness—there’s another bracket-style event happening this month.

It’s called ‘March Muttness.’

The annual competition was created by the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, and this year, four shelters in Washington are participating: Everett Animal Shelter, Motley Zoo Animal Rescue, Yakima Humane Society, and Adams County Pet Rescue.

Yakima Humane Society is looking to reclaim their national championship title. In the 2024 tournament, they beat Stray Rescue of Saint Louis for the title by more than $14,000.

How does it work?

Thirty-nine animal shelters from across the country are going head-to-head or tail-to-tail to save homeless pets by raising money for their location.

Shelters are first pitted against one another in the Qualifying Round. The top 32 shelters that raise the most money then move to Round 1 of the Champion Bracket, followed by Round 2.

There is also a Second Chance Bracket that will feature the non-advancing teams from Round 1.

Shelters will make their way through the bracket as they compete to make it to the Snuggly 14 and the Furry 4, and finally, the Championship Round.

Round 1 Standings

As of Monday afternoon, Yakima Humane Society, Adams County Pet Rescue, and Motley Zoo Animal Rescue are all winning their matches. Everett is trailing in their matchup by $531.

Everett Animal Shelter vs. Neenah Animal Shelter: $1,915 vs. $2,446

Motley Zoo Animal Rescue vs. Southern Pines Animal Shelter: $1,318 vs. $750

Yakima Humane Society vs. TAILS: $3,493 vs. $1,948

Adams County Pet Rescue vs. Animal Lifeline of Iowa: $1,833 vs. $192

When is Round 2?

Round 2 will begin on March 13.

How can I help?

If you’d like to participate in ‘March Muttness’ you can donate to the shelter of your choice by clicking here.





