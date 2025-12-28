Three rescued from overturned car on I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) says three people were trapped in a car that turned on its side in a crash on I-5 in Seattle on Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to the crash near the Boylston exit on southbound I-5.

The three inside were rescued and brought to Harborview Medical Center.

Officials haven’t said what caused the crash.

Firefighters are at SB I5 at Lakeview with one car on its side with three occupants trapped. Please use caution driving through the incident. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) December 28, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group