Local

Three rescued from overturned car on I-5 in Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Three pulled out of overturned car on I-5 in Seattle
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) says three people were trapped in a car that turned on its side in a crash on I-5 in Seattle on Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to the crash near the Boylston exit on southbound I-5.

The three inside were rescued and brought to Harborview Medical Center.

Officials haven’t said what caused the crash.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read