Three people shot in Seattle overnight

By KIRO 7 News Staff
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says three people were shot in multiple shootings early Saturday morning.

At 5:13 a.m., SPD posted on X that the shootings were in two different locations.

The first shooting happened in the Chinatown International District near 8th Avenue South and South Weller Street, while the second happened in the SODO neighborhood near South Dearborn Street and 5th Avenue South.

It’s not clear if the shootings are connected and the injury status of those shot has not been released.

This is a developing story.

