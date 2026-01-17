Three people shot in Seattle overnight

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says three people were shot in multiple shootings early Saturday morning.

At 5:13 a.m., SPD posted on X that the shootings were in two different locations.

The first shooting happened in the Chinatown International District near 8th Avenue South and South Weller Street, while the second happened in the SODO neighborhood near South Dearborn Street and 5th Avenue South.

It’s not clear if the shootings are connected and the injury status of those shot has not been released.

Seattle police are investigating multiple shootings in two different locations; 600 block of 8th Avenue South, 500 block of South Dearborn Street. Three victims shot. More information to follow. PIO en route to scene. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) January 17, 2026

This is a developing story.

