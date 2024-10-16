Three people hurt after semi-truck runs red light near Frederickson

FREDERICKSON, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says three people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday after the driver of a semi-truck ran a red light near Frederickson.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m.

Investigators say the semi-truck was headed southbound on Canyon Road East and ran a light at Military Road East.

Deputies say the truck hit two vehicles in the intersection before crossing into northbound lanes and hitting another.

The semi came to rest against a utility pole.

The driver was cited for negligent driving.

No word on the condition of those who were hurt.

Video posted by the sheriff’s department shows the aftermath of the crash:





©2024 Cox Media Group