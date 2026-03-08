Three injured in early morning crash in South Seattle

SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says three people were taken to the hospital in a multi-car crash on I-5 Northbound in South Seattle early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at around 3:20 a.m., when a 20-year-old driver lost control of her car and hit two other cars on I-5 near Spokane Street, a WSP report said.

Authorities say she was injured along with a 66-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl in another car.

The driver of the third car was not injured.

A WSP report says the 20-year-old woman is facing charges of vehicular assault and the cause of the crash was a combination of driving under the influence and speeding.

All lanes of northbound I-5 were closed in that area for over three and a half hours.

UPDATE: All lanes of NB I-5 continue to be blocked at Spokane Street (MP 161). All northbound I-5 traffic is currently being diverted to exit 163 (West Seattle Bridge).



State Patrol is on the scene. Backups are currently one mile long. Expect delays in that area. https://t.co/0EUz4VQKM7 pic.twitter.com/7i8RRpMrcQ — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 8, 2026

