Local

Three injured in early morning crash in South Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation
Three injured in early morning crash in South Seattle Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation (Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says three people were taken to the hospital in a multi-car crash on I-5 Northbound in South Seattle early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at around 3:20 a.m., when a 20-year-old driver lost control of her car and hit two other cars on I-5 near Spokane Street, a WSP report said.

Authorities say she was injured along with a 66-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl in another car.

The driver of the third car was not injured.

A WSP report says the 20-year-old woman is facing charges of vehicular assault and the cause of the crash was a combination of driving under the influence and speeding.

All lanes of northbound I-5 were closed in that area for over three and a half hours.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read