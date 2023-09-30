Three-hour-long wait time at Edmonds Ferry Terminal causes delays

EDMONDS, Wash. — Passengers are now experiencing three-hour-long wait times at the Edmonds/ Kingston Ferry Terminal.

The delay began after six ferries were taken out of service.

The Salish is the vessel currently assigned to the route. This boat is a smaller and slower ferry than other vessels in the fleet according to officials.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is asking travelers to avoid blocking driveways while waiting in line.

More information is available on the Washington State Ferry website.

©2023 Cox Media Group