Three hospitalized following head-on collision in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Three people were hospitalized after a head-on crash on State Route 9 in Snohomish Sunday night.

According to Snohomish County Fire District 4, two cars were involved in the collision just before 8 p.m.

The three people were reportedly taken to nearby hospitals with injuries ranging from moderate to critical.

Crews from Snohomish County Fire District 4 responded alongside Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue.

While the cause of the crash is still being investigated by the Washington State Patrol, Snohomish County Fire District 4 reminded drivers, “Please don’t drink and drive.”

