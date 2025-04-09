Three golfers with Washington ties to play in 2025 Masters

WASHINGTON — The 89th annual Masters Tournament tees off Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

This year, three golfers with ties to Washington State will play for a chance at winning a coveted green jacket.

Cam Davis - Australia

Cam Davis is an Australian golfer on the PGA Tour who, according to Evergreen Golf Club, has made Redmond his home when he isn’t competing in tournaments. Davis won The Open Championship, also known as the British Open, in 2022, which grants him five years of Masters invitations.

On Thursday, Davis will tee off at 7:48 PST. He’s in Group 17 with Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico and Austin Eckroat of the U.S.

Joe Highsmith – U.S.

Joe Highsmith is from Lakewood. He recently won his first PGA Tour event, the Cognizant Classic, earning him a spot in the Masters. This is Highsmith’s second year on tour. According to WA Golf, Highsmith earned his way onto the PGA Tour in 2023 after he finished among the top 30 players on the Korn Ferry Tour as an amateur.

On Thursday, Highsmith will tee off at 5:13 PST. He’s in Group 4, playing alongside two U.S. golfers: Zach Johnson and Chris Kirk.

Nick Taylor – Canada

Nick Taylor is a University of Washington graduate and a Canadian PGA Tour golfer. He played for UW from 2007 to 2010 and earned a degree in economics. Taylor is known for having a strong amateur and professional career. He’s had five career wins, including the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

This will be his third appearance at Augusta.

On Thursday, Taylor will tee off at 9:11 p.m. PST. He’s in Group 24, playing alongside U.S. golfer Dustin Johnson and amateur Justin Hastings from the Cayman Islands.

Who else is playing?

There are 32 groups of golfers playing in the 2025 Masters Tournament. Each group features three golfers.

To check the pairings and tee times, click here.

Where can I watch?

The first two rounds on Thursday and Friday will be broadcast on ESPN. Coverage begins at noon PST. The final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday will be airing on KIRO 7; coverage begins at 10 a.m. PST. You can also keep tabs on your favorite golfers by visiting the Masters website by clicking here.





