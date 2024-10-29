Three extended search and rescues undertaken in less than 12 hours

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. — The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office received three “extensive” search and rescue requests, all requiring considerable time and personnel to complete, in a span of less than 12 hours earlier this week.

The first report came into the Skamania County Communications Center on Monday, October 27, at 6:18 p.m. A mushroom picker was reportedly lost off of the Forest Service 43 Road, northeast of Carson, Washington. A Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Coordinator and a team with Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue found the mushroom picker after a “grueling, four-hour search,” and returned him safely to his car.

About an hour later, at 7:28 p.m., the communications center heard about two hikers needing assistance near Norway Pass, northeast of Mount Saint Helens. According to the Skamia County Sheriff’s Office, one of the hikers reported her hiking partner was suffering from a medical event and was unable to continue, and she reported the pair were experiencing adverse weather, including snow, in the area.

The Forest Service 25 Road was impassable, making access to the area more difficult. The Volcano Rescue Team attempted to reach the hikers that night but was unable to access their location. Eventually, a Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer and a Lewis County deputy were able to hike to the last known coordinates of the hikers and locate footprints, but could not find the hikers.

The Search and Rescue Coordinator was unable to find additional searchers from other volunteer teams despite reaching out, and was denied air assistance due to weather conditions. On October 28, an air asset from Whidbey Island was able to fight through heavy cloud cover to access the search area, along with the Volcano Rescue Team.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., the Whidby Island pilots found both hikers. The Skamia County Sheriff’s Office says, “Unfortunately, the male hiker was located, deceased, succumbing to the reported medical event, but the female reporting party survived the incident. Both hikers were recovered from the area and transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.”

Additionally, on Tuesday, October 28, a third search and rescue request was made at 5:28 a.m. within 11 hours of the first request.

Deputies say the reporting party was able to text 911 with limited information utilizing the SOS feature on his cell phone, reporting that his motorcycle was “stuck” and he was too exhausted and cold to continue. G.P.S. coordinates showed his location south of the Forest Service 41 Road, southeast of Lookout Mountain.

After an “extensive response to this very rugged area,” a Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Coordinator and volunteers from both the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and Silver Star Search and Rescue teams were able to find the motorcycle rider and assist him back to the Search and Rescue base at approximately 4:30 p.m. The rider did not require any medical attention and was taken home by one of the volunteers.

Skamania County Sheriff’s Office commended their crews, the U.S. Naval Air Station-Whidbey Island pilots, and the volunteers who assisted in these “incredibly taxing” searches, adding, “Despite the extensive time spent searching in adverse weather conditions, our amazing volunteers continued to push forward and serve our community in the most selfless, professional capacity.”

©2024 Cox Media Group