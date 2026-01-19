Three displaced after Fircrest duplex fire

FIRCREST, Wash. — Three people were displaced after a duplex fire in Fircrest overnight, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday, Tacoma Fire crews responded to a duplex fire along 67th Avenue West.

Arriving firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. According to Tacoma Fire, it took around 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

All occupants evacuated safely, and no one was injured, firefighters confirmed. The Red Cross is assisting three occupants who were displaced.

Firefighters say the unit where the fire started was unoccupied at the time, and the fire is under investigation.

