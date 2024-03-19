Three dead, four critical after multiple vehicle collision in Renton

A collision in Renton has left three people dead and four people critically injured, according to Renton Firefighters IAFF Local 864.

At about 1 p.m., medics and firefighters responded to a collision at the intersection of 140th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 192nd Street.

Multiple vehicles with heavy damage were initially reported with people trapped.

At about 1:15 p.m., firefighters confirmed three were dead and four were in critical condition, who were transported to a local trauma center.

Drivers in the area should expect extended road closures.

©2024 Cox Media Group