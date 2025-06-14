Three cars racing at 24 Hours of Le Mans raising money for Seattle Children’s

Le Mans, France — The Heart of Racing team, competing in the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race in France, is raising money to support cardiology research at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

The team will be racing under the Aston Martin THOR team on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. PT, according to a spokesperson from Seattle Children’s.

The Heart of Racing has raised over $3.5 million for Seattle Children’s over the years and will feature the hospital’s logo on all three racecars during the event, according to a spokesperson.

“Using the exposure of our motorsports teams, we generate donations to the Cardiology Research Fund and raise awareness of the demands for quality health care,” Seattle Children’s writes.

Saturday’s running of the Le Mans marks 102 years since the race began, and it’s regarded as one of the most iconic motorsport events in the world.

