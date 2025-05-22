Three 18-year-olds arrested for murder of Tacoma teen

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have arrested three 18-year-olds in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old last month.

On April 12, around 10 p.m., officers were sent to a hospital after staff reported that two people were brought in with gunshot wounds.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the shooting happened on Portland Avenue, near El pique restaurant nightclub.

One person had non-life-threatening injuries, but 16-year-old Marco Teran died from his injuries four days after the shooting.

Over a month after the shooting, Tacoma police detectives, Special Investigations and the Tacoma SWAT Team, arrested three 18-year-old men in connection to the crime.

All three men were booked for first-degree murder and four counts of first-degree assault.

It’s unclear if the shooting was targeted or random.

