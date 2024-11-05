Threat causes 2 Shelton schools to close Monday

SHELTON, Wash. — The two schools in Shelton’s Pioneer School District were closed as a precaution Monday after a threat was reported.

On Sunday evening, district officials decided to close Pioneer Elementary and Pioneer Middle School on East Spencer Lake Road while deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Department investigated.

On Monday afternoon, district superintendent Jeff Davis said in a post on the district’s Facebook page that classes would be held on Tuesday as the sheriff’s department continues to investigate the threat, which came from out of state.

The school resource officer is on campus Tuesday, and Davis said he was confident it was safe for everyone to return to school.

“I would continue to encourage you to talk with your children about the use of social media and to report to you any posts/threads that pose a threat to the safety of our students and staff. We all know that social media has many positive aspects to its use. However, we also know that it can be used to bully, harass, intimidate, and threaten our students and families. Social media will never go away, but we can certainly get more involved in what our children are posting and discussing on these sites,” said Davis.

