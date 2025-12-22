Thousands without power in Key Peninsula after car hits transmission pole

KEY PENINSULA, Wash. — Thousands of Key Peninsula residents went without power overnight after a car hit a transmission pole on Sunday evening.

The crash happened along Key Peninsula Highway around 9:30 p.m., taking out power to over 3,000 in the area.

According to the Peninsula Light Company, the area around 31st Street NW along Key Peninsula Hwy was closed, with repairs estimated to take approximately 10 hours.

Crews worked as safely and efficiently as possible to repair the damage and reroute power where possible.

At around midnight, Peninsula Light Company told neighbors in the area, “We understand the frustration the road closure is causing and apologize for the inconvenience. Crews are working to safely clean up the extensive damages as quickly as possible. A damaged transmission pole unfortunately creates a bigger impact and is a longer replacement process than a distribution pole. Crew is working to have one lane available to open in a few hours when safely able to do so. Thank you for your continued support as we navigate this situation.”

By 1 a.m., they said that some power was being restored by rerouting, and by 5:30 a.m., they reported that transmission pole replacement was expected to be completed within the hour, and dispatch would be able to restore power to most people at that point.

They asked that drivers please continue to use caution in the area as crews worked, thanking residents for their continued support and patience throughout the night.

For the most up-to-date information on power outages in the area, visit: outages.penlightop.org

