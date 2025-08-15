Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Lynnwood tattoo shop

Lynnwood police are looking for a person who broke into a tattoo shop, stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment.

Ernesto Hurtado, the owner and operator of Wicked Boy Tattoo in Lynnwood, reported that someone broke into his shop and stole about $6,000 worth of equipment and supplies.

“These aren’t just “things” they’re what l use every day to create art for my clients and keep my dream alive,” Hurtado wrote online. “As a small business, replacing everything on my own would take me a long time and would put my work on hold.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help offset the costs of replacements. On the page, Hurtado mentioned that security cameras got footage of the thief, and shared still images from those clips.

KIRO 7 is waiting to hear back from police regarding suspect information.

