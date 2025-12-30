This Mexican chain has 500 locations in the US, but it just opened its first WA restaurant

KENT, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The wait is over for Pacific Northwest fans of El Pollo Loco. The Mexican chain has officially opened its first Washington location in Kent, marking the franchise’s debut in the region.

A call to the restaurant by MyNorthwest confirmed the highly anticipated opening quietly took place with a soft opening on Sunday, December 28. The new location at 10120 SE 256th St., just down the street from Kent-Meridian High School, is now serving customers.

This is the first time El Pollo Loco has expanded into the Pacific Northwest.

What is El Pollo Loco known for?

Founded in Mexico in 1975, El Pollo Loco, which translates to “The Crazy Chicken,” built its reputation on fire-grilled citrus-marinated chicken. The chain’s menu includes chicken plates, burritos, tacos, tostadas, quesadillas, salads, and bowls. Popular items include the chain’s signature Pollo Bowls, loaded burritos, and Mexican Coke.

The chain currently operates 172 company-owned restaurants and 324 franchised locations across the United States, primarily in California, Texas, and the Southwest.

More El Pollo Loco locations could be coming to Washington

A 2022 press release from the company indicated El Pollo Loco was eyeing Federal Way, Kent, Tacoma, and Puyallup, among other areas, for potential sites. The Kent opening suggests more Washington locations could follow.

The 3,000-square-foot Kent restaurant previously housed a Verizon store and, before that, a Schlotzsky’s restaurant, according to King County records.

Brad Pitt once dressed as a chicken for El Pollo Loco

The chain has some unexpected Hollywood history. In the 1980s, a struggling young actor named Brad Pitt earned a few bucks working as a mascot for El Pollo Loco. Yes, he dressed up in a chicken costume.

El Pollo Loco also holds a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. In 1995, the chain built the world’s largest burrito, measuring 3,112 feet long and weighing 2 tons.

Where is the new El Pollo Loco in Kent?

The new El Pollo Loco is located at 10120 SE 256th St. in Kent, near Kent-Meridian High School. No official grand opening date has been announced, but the restaurant is now open for business.

