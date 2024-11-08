On this day in 1983: Seattle icon Ivar Haglund accidentally elected to Port Commission

Forty-one years ago, Seattle’s beloved restaurateur Ivar Haglund, known for his wit and playful spirit, unintentionally secured a six-year seat on the Seattle Port Commission in a turn of events that began as a publicity gag.

On November 8, 1983, Haglund, then 78, was frustrated by boxcars that obstructed the view of Elliott Bay from his Acres of Clams restaurant.

To bring attention to the issue, he filed to run for the commission—a move he considered merely a joke.

However, Haglund’s joke quickly became real when he realized it was too late to withdraw.

According to his general manager, Scott Kingdon, attempts to withdraw from the race were in vain.

Despite never campaigning, Haglund won the primary by a landslide of 30,000 votes, landing him a position on the Seattle Port Commission.

While he took the seat, the role was hardly one Haglund wanted, and he frequently missed meetings.

His fellow commissioners were less than charmed by his lack of participation, and attempts to smooth things over with free clam chowder didn’t win him any favor.

