Thieves steal vans from Alderwood Boys and Girls Club

ALDERWOOD, Wash. — The Alderwood Boys and Girls Club is asking the community for help after thieves stole two of its vans Friday night.

Out of the six vans owned by the club, two were stolen along with 22 booster seats, according to COO Marci Volmer.

Volmer says the club has a history of thieves stealing catalytic converters and cutting fuel lines.

Employees noticed the vans were gone Saturday morning and soon posted about it on social media.

“If they happen to be abandoned in a neighborhood please call the club at 425-774-3022,” reads the Facebook post.

The club has filed a police report and says it is now borrowing vans from its other facilities.

