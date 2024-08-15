Thieves shut down family food truck

SEATTLE — “We wanted to just create a really good juicy burger that had its own uniqueness to it,” says Jessica Salazar, co-owner of Jessica’s Unique Bite food truck which has served up burgers for nine years.

But nothing’s gone on the grill since last Thursday evening, when thieves stole two generators off the truck in broad daylight.

Jessica and her husband were set to cater an event at Ladd & Lass Brewing in Seattle’s University District.

Security video shows a white BMW SUV going around the block multiple times before pulling up behind the food truck, just moments after the couple set out two generators to power the kitchen.

Jessica says that’s when her husband noticed the fryers suddenly turned off.

“By the time my husband was able to try to open the door, that’s where the car was blocked and the generators were being taken and by the time we were able to actually go out the front door, they were already gone with the vehicle and the generators in the trunk,” said Salazar.

Video from the brewery shows the two men driving off with the trunk still open.

The brewery owner says property crime in the area is an ongoing issue.

“Unfortunately, I know it’s not an isolated incident. I know some other businesses where there are food trucks have also had generators stolen – so i’m hoping this isn’t a new trend,” said owner Jessie Quan.

Jessica says the generators cost around $1,300 each and believes the thieves are trying to sell them online.

The couple’s waiting for new ones to arrive so they can get back to business.

But this crime may keep them out of Seattle.

“Unfortunately, my husband won’t go back to Seattle just. He feels it’s unsafe for us to return, especially if we were targeted once, we don’t know if we’re going to get targeted again,” said Salazar.

