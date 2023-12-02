Thieves rampage though Tukwila Marriott parking lot, break into several cars

TUKWILA, Wash. — A Tukwila Courtyard by Marriott was hit by burglars early Friday morning, breaking into nearly every vehicle parked in the hotel’s parking lot.

The break-ins happened just before 2 a.m., according to officials.

Hotel security told police that four to five men wearing ski masks had broken into several parked vehicles. Officers checked the area but could not find the suspects.

Law enforcement is still investigating the crimes.

One of the vehicles hit was a Harley-Davidson truck out of Renton.





©2023 Cox Media Group