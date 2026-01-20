These Seattle on- and off-ramps will be impacted by the Ship Canal Bridge closure this week

SEATTLE — Drivers should plan for lane reductions on southbound I-5 near the Ship Canal Bridge overnight tonight through Thursday morning.

Crews will reduce southbound I-5 to two lanes each night starting as early as 11 p.m., with all lanes reopening by 4:30 a.m. the following morning.

The following southbound ramps will also close overnight:

The off-ramp to East Roanoke Street will close at 9 p.m.

The Boylston Avenue East on-ramp will close at 10 p.m.

The off-ramp to Mercer Street will close at 10 p.m.

All ramps will reopen at 5 a.m. the following morning.

These overnight closures will allow contractors working for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to repair a roadway safety barrier and replace a sign.

