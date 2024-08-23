There’s a new emergency pet hospital coming to Olympia

OLYMPIA - — Pet owners will soon have another option for emergency care in our area.

Blue Pearl announced its opening a 24-hour emergency hospital.

It will be located at 2432 Heritage Court.

Blue Pearl said in a news release that the new location will offer surgery, oncology, radiology, and neurology as well as emergency services.

“We are delighted to be joining the Olympia community and to be able to provide pet owners with the comfort that whenever they need our services, day or night, our dedicated and passionate Associates are ready and willing to help, even in the most complex cases,” said Britnee Kelly, practice manager at BluePearl Olympia.

BluePearl has more than 110 hospitals in 30 states, including four other locations in Washington.

BluePearl Olympia is currently hiring for several open positions, with applicants able to learn more and apply at careers.bluepearlvet.com.

The hospital is set to open on September 25, according to the announcement.

