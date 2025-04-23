Is this your otter? Lost stuffed animal sparks nationwide search

ATLANTA — A lost stuffed animal has sparked an ‘otterly’ adorable search.

The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport posted a series of photos online, trying to find its owner.

“This little otter took a wrong turn at baggage claim and is now looking for the way home,” airport staff wrote in the Facebook post.

The little otter, holding an orange starfish, was discovered abandoned over Easter weekend, and nobody has come forward to claim it.

“This stuffed traveler is missing its best friend,” the post continued.

Staff took photos of the otter all over the airport, hoping to garner the attention of its owner. The otter even spent some time with the airport’s Border Patrol beagle.

The post has been shared hundreds of times online.

“Tag, share, and spread the word to get this otter back where it belongs,” the airport encouraged.

