Theft ring targeting designer labels busted in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash — Bellevue police have broken up a theft ring arresting five of six suspects who they say stole designer handbags and clothes from the Bellevue Square Nordstrom store.

Police say that on Jan. 10 and 11, the suspects walked into a Bellevue Nordstrom taking over $17,000 in designer items.

A Nordstrom Corporate Investigator reached out to Bellevue police, giving detectives the surveillance video that was key to arresting the suspects.

On Jan. 25 Bellevue Police arrested a 22-year-old Benito Uriostegui. He has since been charged with multiple counts of organized retail theft.

On Feb. 7 Jesus Delgado was arrested at his home in Kent. He has also been charged with organized retail theft.

On February 8 three more suspects were arrested. Those suspects are not being named since they have not been charged.

In a Friday release, the Bellevue Police Department thanked Nordstrom Corporate Investigations for their cooperation and assistance in the investigation.

