Thanksgiving is the No. 1 day in the U.S. for cooking fires

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

You’re making your favorite dish for Thanksgiving dinner on the stove top. The doorbell rings, and you run to answer it. Or you start looking for a tablecloth in the other room. Or you realize the dog needs to go out.

This video, courtesy of State Farm, shows how quickly food that is left cooking while unattended can lead to a fire.

In fact, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) said more home cooking fires happen in the U.S. on Thanksgiving than on any other day of the year.

“Thanksgiving is a hectic holiday with multiple dishes cooking and baking at the same time, and along with guests, entertaining, and other distractions, it can be easy to lose sight of what’s on the stove or in the oven,” Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA, said in a statement.

Report shows vast majority of house fires occur from cooking

According to State Farm, losses from the average cooking fire cost more than $73,000. The insurance company said nearly half of all house fires are sparked by cooking.

The NFPA said if a fire sparks in a dish on your stove, slide a lid on top to snuff out the flames and turn off the burner. If the fire is in your oven, turn it off and keep the door closed until you’re sure the fire is completely out. If you have doubts or concerns, call the fire department.

To prevent fires, don’t leave the kitchen if you’re cooking food on the stove. Don’t leave the house if you are cooking food, including your turkey, in the oven.

Keep flammable items such as towels, oven mitts, wooden utensils, and food wrappers at least three feet away from your cooking area.

Avoid wearing loose-fitting sleeves. Keep a fire extinguisher in your kitchen and learn how to use it before you’re faced with flames.

The NFPA discourages using turkey fryers that use cooking oil, which can cause fires and severe burns.

State Farm recommends that you also review your insurance policy, fire safety plan, and make sure your smoke detectors are working properly.

