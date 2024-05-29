Tentative agreement reached between Boeing and their firefighters

RENTON, Wash. — Tuesday night around 9 p.m. IAFF Local I-66 and Boeing announced that they had reached a tentative agreement.

After months of negotiations going nowhere both sides are feeling a tailwind of optimism tonight releasing this joint statement.

“After new talks this week, Boeing and IAFF Local I-66 are pleased to share that we have come to a tentative agreement that would end the lockout and months of negotiations. This tentative agreement addresses the needs of our firefighters and the company, and the representatives of Boeing and the IAFF encourage the members of Local I-66 to vote yes. We look forward to working together productively.”

No details of the proposed contract have been released.

Just five days ago the situation was much different after union members rejected Boeing’s previous offer which the company called its ‘Best and Final Offer,’ at the time.

125 union firefighters and emergency medical workers have been locked out of Boeing facilities in our area since May 4.

Since then, the firefighters have been on the picket line.

Firefighters still have to vote on the contract. The results of the vote are expected Thursday afternoon. If the contract is approved, firefighters could be back on the job Saturday morning.

©2024 Cox Media Group