Boeing firefighters reject latest contract offer

RENTON, Wash. — Boeing firefighters overwhelmingly rejected the company’s latest contract offer Wednesday according to the union, IAFF Local I-66.

“This round of negotiations resulted in Boeing presenting its second, ‘Best and Final Offer,’ a contradiction in terms, and a clear sign of the corporate giant’s complete lack of respect for our members,” said IAFF General President Edward A. Kelly.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Boeing and expect a response soon.

125 union firefighters and emergency medical workers have been locked out of Boeing facilities in our area since May 4 after Boeing says the union refused to bring their previous officer to a vote.

Since then, the firefighters have been on the picket line.

In the meantime, Boeing has had a contingency plan in place which depends on municipal fire departments.

Boeing presented the union with an amended contract offer on Monday.

The union’s main issues center around pay. Wages that are up to 30 percent lower than neighboring municipal departments according to the union. And, that it takes a firefighter 14 years to reach the top wage.

The union says it also becomes a safety issue because their most qualified often leave for higher pay.

Boeing says the latest amended offer would have bumped the average firefighter pay from $91,000 to 112,000 in the first year of the contract, with additional pay raises in the remaining years.

The union says the offer would have only lowered years required to earn the top wage by a single year.

