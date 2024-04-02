Ten displaced, 2 taken to hospital after fire at Everett recovery home

EVERETT, Wash. — Ten people at a recovery home in Everett had to rush out due to a fire Tuesday morning.

Officials say two people were sent to the hospital, one person suffered minor injuries, and another was treated for a medical condition.

South County Fire says they were called just after 2:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, the house on the corner of Sixth Avenue West and 112th Street Southwest was fully engulfed.

“When the first crews got here, flames were coming out the front of the house…Everyone was able to get out safely, we did transport two people to the hospital, two men,” said Leslie Hynes, spokesperson for South County Fire.

Firefighters reported heavy damage to the first and second floor and marked the house as uninhabitable. The Red Cross was called to assist those displaced.

“We work with the people who have been displaced and provide some emergency assistance financially so they can get a place to stay, short term. We also have blankets and toiletry kits,” said Red Cross Volunteer Michael Averbuch.

The recovery home is managed by Advocates Recovery. They are a nonprofit in Snohomish County. The Red Cross says they will work with the organization for long-term housing.

“Because these are people who are in a home that is controlled by an agency, we will work to with that agency to see whatever other long-term assistance they are eligible for and we can provide,” said Averbuch.

At this time, fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

