Teens arrested for leading Seattle police on chase in stolen car, guns found in crashed vehicle

SEATTLE — Two 17-year-olds have been arrested after leading police on a chase through the Greenlake neighborhood, driving recklessly in a stolen car.

On Oct. 12, just before 10 p.m., Community Response Group (CRG) officers were working with Renton Police Department to search for a stolen car taken during an armed robbery earlier that day.

CRG officers spotted the car on NE 98th Street near Roosevelt Way NE and initiated what they call a “high-risk traffic stop.”

The driver sped off and was driving recklessly on Aurora Ave. N, running multiple red lights, Seattle police said.

Shortly after, the driver lost control of the car and crashed it into an SUV, then into a fence, in the Greenlake neighborhood.

The driver was arrested and two passengers ran off from the crash scene in different directions.

CRG chased after the suspects, arresting one of them nearby. A third suspect got away and police are still looking for him.

According to Seattle police, CRG could see weapons that the teens left inside the wrecked car.

Multiple firearms, including an extended round magazine and a drum magazine, were also found in the car, SPD said.

One of the suspects, an already-convicted felon is prohibited from carrying guns. The other suspect, who is under 21, is also prohibited from having firearms.

Police booked the two suspects into juvenile detention for multiple charges, including eluding a police vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

One of the suspects, already a convicted felon is prohibited from carrying guns, the other suspect, under 21 pending adjudication, is also prohibited from having firearms.

©2025 Cox Media Group