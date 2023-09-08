Teenager shot multiple times in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A teenager is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times in Everett Friday morning.

According to Everett Police, officers were called to the 7700 block of Hardeson Road at 6:40 a.m.

The boy was taken to Providence Hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The number of suspects is not known.

This story is developing.

TRAFFIC ALERT!!SB traffic on Hardeson Rd is closed at Veralene Way and NB is being diverted at 74th St SE due to police activity. Please plan an alternate route and drive safely! pic.twitter.com/FofbUec3GH — Everett Police (@EverettPolice) September 8, 2023





















