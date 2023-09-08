Local

Teenager shot multiple times in Everett

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Roads closed at scene of Everett shooting (KIRO 7 News)

EVERETT, Wash. — A teenager is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times in Everett Friday morning.

According to Everett Police, officers were called to the 7700 block of Hardeson Road at 6:40 a.m.

The boy was taken to Providence Hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The number of suspects is not known.

