Teenager shot dead in Tacoma in the same area as previous homicide

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma PD are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a teenager last night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 20, along East 41st Street, across the street from the Tacoma River of Grace Church.

According to police, officers responded to the area for reports of gunfire and found a teenage boy who had been shot. The teen was rushed to the hospital, but sadly didn’t make it.

No arrests have been made, and detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are actively investigating this case as a homicide.

Last night’s homicide happened just a few blocks away from a different shooting two weeks ago that left another teen dead.

That shooting happened on Portland Avenue, between E 43rd Street and E 44th Street.

So far, no one has been arrested in that case either — right now it’s unclear if those two cases are connected.

