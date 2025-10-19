Teenager dead, 3 injured after car plunges 80 feet off overpass in SODO

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said a teen boy has died after a car fell 80 feet from an overpass in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood on Saturday night.

At around 10:09 p.m., officers found an overturned car below an overpass at East Marginal Way South and South Spokane Street.

A teen boy had been ejected from the car while a 16-year-old girl was still trapped inside - two other men had gotten out on their own with serious injuries, according to Seattle police.

All four were brought to Harborview Medical Center, but the teen who was ejected died from his injuries at the hospital, SPD said.

A blotter post from Seattle police revealed that before the crash, the car had exited at Harbor Island on State Route 99 heading southbound, hit the barrier on the offramp, and fell 80 feet before landing upside down.

The Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is working to determine the circumstances that led up to the crash.

They ask anyone with information to call 206-684-8923.

