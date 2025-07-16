Teenager arrested for DUI, vehicular assault after crash sends passenger through sunroof

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A 16-year-old was arrested early Wednesday morning for DUI and vehicular assault after a one-car crash along Yelm Highway SE in Thurston County.

During the crash, one passenger was ejected through the sunroof and was taken to the hospital, according to Sheriff Sanders with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

Sheriff Sanders confirmed that the 16-year-old driver was taken into custody after deputies saw alcohol containers inside the car, adding that TCSO would be obtaining search warrants for the driver’s blood.

©2025 Cox Media Group