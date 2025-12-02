Teen shooting suspects appear in Seattle court

SEATAC, Wash. — Four teenagers appeared in court Monday afternoon after allegedly shooting at Seattle police during a high-speed chase along I-5 last weekend.

According to Seattle police, the teenagers were arrested on Saturday night near SeaTac after trying to run from police.

Earlier that night, officers tried to pull over a stolen SUV speeding and driving erratically on Aurora Avenue North in North Seattle, SPD said.

Police didn’t pursue the SUV as it fled south, but a plain police patrol later found it parked in South Seattle.

According to SPD, as other officers responded, the SUV drove away heading south on I-5. Someone inside the SUV then reportedly started firing several rounds at police. Officers were not hit and police didn’t return fire, SPD confirmed.

However, a witness’s car was hit, and bullet fragments did get inside and land on their lap.

Police chased the SUV to Tukwila, where officers conducted a PIT maneuver. Police say six people bailed out of the stolen car right outside of SeaTac City Hall.

Four were caught, and two others got away.

The four teens who appeared in court, a 16-year-old boy and three girls ages 15-17, were ordered not to contact each other.

Two were released under home monitoring, while the other two will stay in detention.

All four suspects have their next hearing this Thursday.

