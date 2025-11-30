Four teens arrested after allegedly shooting at Seattle police

SEATTLE — Three teen girls and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on Saturday night after leading police on a chase and allegedly shooting at officers in South Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

At around 9 p.m., officers tried to pull over a Dodge Durango SUV speeding and driving erratically on Aurora Avenue North in North Seattle, SPD said.

Police didn’t pursue the SUV as it fled south but a plain police patrol later found it parked in South Seattle.

As other officers responded, the SUV drove away heading south on I-5, SPD said.

Someone inside the SUV then reportedly started firing several rounds at police. Officers were not hit and police didn’t return fire, according to SPD.

A witness’s car was hit and bullet fragments did get inside and land on their lap.

Police chased the SUV to Tukwila where officers conducted a PIT maneuver and arrested four teens but two other suspects got away.

Three girls aged 15-17 and a 16-year-old boy were booked into juvenile detention in Renton, according to Seattle Police.

SPD said a man was later admitted to Valley Medical Center in Renton with a gunshot wound to his leg but did not say how he was involved.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

