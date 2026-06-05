FIFA World Cup 2026 Seattle: Free drone shows light up Space Needle skyline

Flags and scoreboards made of drones will light up the night sky in Seattle starting later this month during the World Cup.

Visit Seattle is planning what it calls a “first-of-its-kind match-night drone shows” to celebrate the World Cup matches played here.

What to expect at the Seattle World Cup drone shows

The drone show over Seattle Center will include hundreds of drones forming team flags and final scores in the sky near the Space Needle.

Best places to watch the drone shows in Seattle

To get the best view, you’ll want to watch from the International Fountain or Fisher Pavilion.

The first show is set for June 15th at 10 p.m., after the Belgium v. Egypt match.

All the shows are free and open to the public.

Seattle’s World Cup drone show schedule: dates and times

Monday, June 15 — show at 10 p.m. (Belgium v. Egypt)

Friday, June 19 — showtime TBD (USA v. Australia)

Wednesday, June 24 — show at 10 p.m. (Bosnia-Herzegovina v. Qatar)

Friday, June 26 — show after 11 p.m. (Egypt v. Iran)

Wednesday, July 1 — show at 11:30 p.m. (Match 82)

Monday, July 6 — showtime TBD (Match 94)

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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