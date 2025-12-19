Teen missing for days found dead in Mukilteo

MUKILTEO, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy who was reported missing last week has been found dead, the Mukilteo police department announced.

The teen was last seen in the area of Beverly Park Road in Mukilteo on Dec. 8 and was considered “endangered.”

Unfortunately, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner positively identified a person found dead on Dec. 15 as the teen boy.

KIRO 7 is not naming the teen out of respect for the family.

Mukilteo police detectives are conducting a death investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group