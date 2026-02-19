Teen driver arrested after drifting corner, crashing into Redmond apartment

REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond Police Department says a teen driver crashed into an apartment building after trying to drift a corner, but lost control after spotting a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

It happened on February 17 on Northeast 80th Street.

Witnesses told police that the driver was speeding and blew through a stop sign before the crash.

On Feb. 17 at approximately 2 p.m., Redmond officers responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into an apartment building in the 17100 block of NE 80th St.



pic.twitter.com/t1YfoJAXKX — RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) February 19, 2026

The car crashed through a fence and went down a 50-foot embankment before smashing into the building.

There were three passengers inside the car.

No one was hurt and the driver was arrested for reckless driving.

“This is a good reminder that reckless driving puts lives at risk. Please slow down and drive responsibly,” the department shared.”

