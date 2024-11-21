Teen dies after rollover crash into Lake Washington in Seattle

SEATTLE — The 17-year-old teen passenger who was pulled from the water in Lake Washington has died after the driver rolled the car down a boat ramp.

On Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department announced that the 17-year-old who was critically injured when the driver rolled the car into the water at a boat launch in Lake Washington on Nov. 16 has died. The King County Medical examiner confirmed that the teen died of her injuries.

On Nov. 16, Seattle police responded to calls about a car submerged in the waters of Lake Washington’s Atlantic City Boat Ramp.

When police arrived, they found the driver, who was the victim’s sister, onshore but her sister was still in the water.

The victim was later pulled out of the water unresponsive.

Crews performed lifesaving steps and took her to Harborview Medical Center where she died of her injuries.

Police continue to investigate.





©2024 Cox Media Group