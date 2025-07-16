Teen dies after 50-foot fall at Seattle’s Gas Works Park during concert

SEATTLE — A 15-year-old boy died from his injuries after falling from a structure at Gas Works Park in Seattle.

It happened on July 10 during a pop-up concert.

A Seattle Fire Department spokesperson said that Mattheis Johnson fell from a platform roughly 50 feet in the air.

He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition but passed away at the hospital.

“Mattheis was a bright, blossoming soul—an artist, musician, and friend to many. Though he may have seemed shy at first, those who knew him best saw that he lived with incredible vibrance,” Fundraiser organizers Amber Kolln and Katrina Hupp wrote on fundraising site GoFundMe.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $48,000 has been raised for his family.

In a letter from Seattle Public Schools sent to families, SPS wrote that it will provide support and counseling services to those affected by the tragedy.

“I am confident our school community will come together to support one another during this difficult time,” SPS said in the letter. “At present, our school administrative and counseling teams are available and working with known and immediately impacted groups to provide support.”

Mattheis is the son of one of our KIRO 7 employees. Our thoughts are with his family as they grieve this difficult loss.

