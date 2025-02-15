Teen apparently stabbed in Bellevue robbery incident

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A 17-year-old has been taken to the hospital with apparent stab wounds following what Bellevue Police are calling a “robbery incident” early Friday morning.

According to police, three suspects and the teen met up in a parking lot in Newport, near Eastside Catholic High School, around 5:14 a.m. A brief exchange occurred and then one suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a weapon.

The suspects ran off after.

The teen victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he is recovering from his injuries.

Police say they believe there is no threat to public safety and are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Bellevue Police at 425-577-5656.

This is the second instance of violence in a day in Bellevue.

On Thursday, officers responded to a drive-by shooting near Meydenbauer Bay Park. No one was injured in the incident and police say there is no danger to the public.









