18-year-old suspected of robbing 72-year-old Bellevue woman faces judge

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The 18-year-old man accused of injuring a 72-year-old woman in Bellevue during a violent robbery faced a judge Wednesday morning. Another teenage boy was also arrested in connection to that crime.

Madden McGraw heard a long list of charges this morning as he was arraigned at the King County Courthouse in downtown Seattle. The charges included robbery in the first degree, identity theft, and possessing firearms. Bellevue police arrested the 18-year-old in connection with several crimes, including the violent robbery of 72-year-old Hwa Soon Yi who was grocery shopping in early January.

Just two weeks ago, with help from her relatives translating, Hwa Soon Yi explained to KIRO 7 News that she was thrown to the ground in a busy area of Bellevue.

Aaron Lee translated for Hwa Soon Yi saying, “She’s saying she was shopping at H Mart and she was done shopping trying to get into her car with her groceries and noticed that two individuals were right behind her, came up and proceeded to grab her.”

She says the attacker grabbed her purse. Her family shared photos of her injuries and told us her back was broken and that she was having trouble walking.

“She’s still recovering, it’s a long road ahead,” her son-in-law Aaron Lee explained.

The violent crime prompted an alert from Bellevue police for people, especially the elderly, to stay vigilant.

Aaron Lee reiterated Hwa Soon Yi’s confusion over what happened to her, “She was very frightened and startled and she was just kind of wanting to figure out what’s going on.”

Bellevue investigators said surveillance video helped them track down McGraw. Police say they found stolen credit cards, nearly three dozen stolen keys, an arsenal of weapons, and even some police equipment in his home.

In court, McGraw’s attorneys asked that he be released to home monitoring with his mother but a judge disagreed, denying the defense request to release the suspect or reduce his $250,000 bail. The judge also approved a long list of names that McGraw should not have contact with. McGraw’s next court date is on March 6.





