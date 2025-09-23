Teen accused of threatening to carry out a mass shooting to remain in custody

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 13-year-old boy from Pierce County is in custody after being accused of threatening to carry out a mass shooting, following a detention hearing on Monday.

The boy, who has been homeschooled since 2021, allegedly made online threats and was reportedly fixated on school shootings, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s investigators.

“We truly feel we had stopped a mass shooting incident from happening,” said Deputy Carly Cappetto, a Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

During the investigation, deputies discovered 23 guns at the boy’s family home, many of which were unsecured, along with boxes of ammunition in his room.

In court, a probation officer discussed a safety plan proposed by the boy’s mother, which included counseling and 24-hour on-site supervision at home.

The mother, present at the hearing, stated that there are no longer any guns in the home and expressed openness to visits from Child Protective Services.

Despite the defense’s request for electronic home monitoring, the judge decided to keep the boy in custody, emphasizing the need for him to be actively engaged in counseling before any release is considered.

The case highlights concerns about gun safety and the importance of addressing potential threats before they escalate.

Authorities continue to investigate the situation while ensuring the boy receives the necessary counseling.

©2025 Cox Media Group