Pierce County deputies arrest 13-year-old after threats of school shooting, weapons found

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a 13-year-old boy early Saturday after investigators learned he had made threats of a school shooting and claimed access to firearms.

Deputies said they first received intelligence about the boy on Friday, September 5, when information surfaced that he was making threats to kill and talking about guns.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, September 6, sheriff’s deputies and SWAT served a seizure of person warrant at a home in the 13500 block of 20th Avenue Court East.

The boy was taken into custody without incident and booked into Remann Hall.

During the search of the home, investigators reported finding a large number of firearms in both secured and unsecured locations.

Deputies also seized loaded magazines marked with “school shooter” writings, clothing, and additional writings that investigators described as supporting a typical mass shooting scenario.

The sheriff’s office said the juvenile was last enrolled in the Franklin Pierce School District in 2021 but is not currently enrolled in any school district.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing and more details may come as evidence is processed.

In a statement, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office thanked the agencies and personnel who worked “tirelessly” in the case, saying their quick response helped prevent potential harm.

