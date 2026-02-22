Team USA wins men’s hockey gold thanks to overtime goal from Jack Hughes

Team USA has won gold in men’s hockey for the first time since 1980!

Team USA won 2-1 in overtime, thanks to a goal from Jack Hughes and outstanding saves from goalie Connor Hellebuyck throughout the game.

The United States opened the tight contest’s scoring. Matt Boldy took the first shot of the game and earned the first goal, six minutes into the first period.

Even though Team Canada increased the pressure — and outshot the United States — throughout the second period, Team USA maintained a lead until two minutes remained. That’s when Cale Makar’s wrister ripped past Hellebuyck.

Canada continued to have great scoring chances early in the third period, but Hellebuyck made repeat saves, including an impressive deflection with his stick.

The United States also couldn’t turn shots into goals during the third, most notably during a power play after Jack Hughes was high-sticked by Sam Bennett.

With plenty of chances on both sides but no goals to show for it at the end of the third, the team’s headed into 3-on-3 overtime to decide the gold medal winner.

It was Jack Hughes who notched the game-winning goal, not even two minutes into overtime.

After the golden goal, Hughes expressed his pride for his country and praised his goalie.

“Unbelievable game by Hellebuyck, he was our best player by a mile,” Hughes said. “Just a ballsy, gutsy win. That’s American hockey right there. Tonight was all for the country.”

Hellebuyck stopped 41 of Canada’s 42 shots, including many from close range.

