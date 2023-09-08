Teaching young first-time drivers safe habits for the road

As part of our back-to-school coverage, we’re focusing on new drivers who may be taking themselves to school for the first time.

KIRO 7′s Niku Kazori found it’s important for parents to let their kids know how to drive safely.

First-time drivers are on the road daily, but now that school is back in session, there will be more new drivers around schools.

Bob Pishue with Inrix says driving safely with no distractions and following traffic signs are some of the biggest challenges for first-time drivers. It’s important for parents to have that conversation with kids before they hit the road.

“The city of Seattle is putting in more traffic cameras, especially around schools. Schools are the focus, so do not speed, pay attention to surroundings around school because their safety efforts are really going on there, and we need to see kids getting to school safely and be able to walk and bike as well,” said Pishue.

Pishue said that overall, there’s talk about a trend of fewer teens on the road and teens putting off getting their driver’s licenses because many are connecting with friends on social media instead of driving to meet them face-to-face.

For those on the road, Pishue emphasized not to look at your phone or anything else that’s a distraction.

