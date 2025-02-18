Teachers, supporters rally at the capitol to demand more school funding

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The fight for more school funding was loud and clear Monday, as hundreds of parents, teachers, and students held a rally outside the state capitol in Olympia.

Those in attendance held signs and participated in chants, calling on lawmakers to increase the budget for public schools.

“The needs keep growing and the funding is just not keeping up with that,” says Melissa Bedford, a 4th grade teacher with the Seattle Public School District.

Only last week, the district superintendent wrote in a statement to KIRO 7, “It’s time for state leaders to meet their responsibility to fully fund basic education. Our students are counting on them to do their part.”

Senator Deborah Krishnadasan (D- Gig Harbor), serves on the Senate Education Committee.

“We are investing in our future,” says Krishnadasan.

She tells KIRO 7, that schools are not currently fully funded, but she’s hopeful for the future.

“I think if we establish a better funding model and make sure that the schools have the resources that they need, I think they’ll be in a better position,” Krishnadasan continued.

Georgetown University found that in recent years, Washington ranked 17th, for state investment per student. New York and Connecticut took the top spots.

Education remains Washington state’s largest expenditure. Nearly 44% of the general fund budget goes to K-12 education.

That allotment is still not enough, says Janie White with the Washington Education Association.

“We need a full public school funding. Not partial, not halfway. We need to be able to take care of them,” says White, about Washington students. “We need to start seeing the value of what public education is all about.”

©2025 Cox Media Group