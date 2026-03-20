SEATTLE — Taste of Iceland returns to Seattle this weekend with three days of excitement in Reykjavík’s Sister City.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the connection between the cities.

The event features intimate music sessions and culinary adventures, storytelling and art.

Most events are free but you’ll need to claim your tickets ahead of time.

The event runs from March 19 to 21 at a series of venues, including the National Nordic Museum, Palace Kitchen, Life on Marcs, Shibuya, HiFi, The Rabbit Box, and Conor Byrne Co-Op.

List of events

Icelandic Menu at Palace Kitchen: All three days

Ready to taste a plate full of Iceland? Icelandic Chef Ísak Aron Jóhannsson and Palace Kitchen Chef Ron Anderson will prepare a feast inspired by Iceland’s natural beauty and local flavors, including cod from Icelandic Seafood and lamb from Icelandic Lamb . This pop-up dining experience is available each evening from 5 .m. to 12 a.m. at Palace Kitchen . Click here to make a reservation.

Reykjavík Has Its Own Soundtrack: Thursday, March 19

Join DJ Hermigervill for an intimate listening party at Seattle’s premier vinyl bar, Shibuya HiFi, exploring the songs that capture what it means to live and grow up in Reykjavík—much like the music that defines great American cities. Click here to learn more.

Across Iceland: A Guided Cocktail Journey: Friday, March 20

A two-hour cocktail journey across Iceland. Storyteller and Icelandic guide Ragnar Bragason leads you through some of the country’s most stunning regions, sharing tales from the road and the places where Iceland Hotel Collection by Berjaya welcomes travelers. At each stop, mixologist Arnór Gísli crafts a signature cocktail inspired by the landscape, mood, and character of that region. Three drinks. One unforgettable trip. Adults only: 21+ with valid ID. The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Life On Mars. Click here to sign up.

Northern Lights in Seattle: Friday, March 20

Experience the wonder of the Northern Lights and learn about Iceland’s once-in-a-lifetime 2026 solar eclipse with astronomy expert Sævar Bragason, live in Seattle. The event is at the National Nordic Museum from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Get tickets here.

Iceland Airwaves Off-Venue: Friday, March 20

Experience Iceland’s next breakthrough artists live at Conor Byrne Co-op for the Iceland Airwaves Off-Venue concert. This is your chance to catch the sounds shaping Reykjavík’s future. There will be music by Rakel, Spacestation and DJ Hermigervill. The event begins at 7 p.m. Claim your tickets here.

Draw Iceland’s Stories: Saturday, March 21

Join award-winning Icelandic author and illustrator Rán Flygenring for a playful and inspiring family art workshop, where imagination meets Icelandic nature and history. All ages welcome. The event takes place at the National Nordic Museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Claim your tickets here.

Iceland Unfiltered: Saturday, March 21

Comedians and storytellers Ragnar Bragason and Bergur Ebbi are setting the record straight on what it’s really like to be Icelandic. Spoiler: it involves fewer elves and more existential humor than you’d expect. The event is at The Rabbit Box from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Get your tickets here.

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