Tariffs on Chinese goods impacting Washington businesses

WASHINGTON — As the trade war continues between the United States and China, businesses here in Washington are feeling the impacts.

Right now, the United States is imposing 145% tariffs on all Chinese goods, with some exclusions. Cell phones, computers, and other electronics are not taxed as heavily. China has since clapped back with 125% reciprocal tariffs.

The aisles of the Asian Family Market in Bellevue are lined with goods from all over the world. General Manager Maddox Cheung told KIRO 7 their most popular imports are from China.

“We sell everything from fresh produce to meat to live seafood to packaged goods,” Cheung said.

Trump says this must be done to bring money into the U.S. government.

“Pretty much we can do what we want to do. What we want to be fair, set the tariffs. They can choose not to deal with us, or they can choose to pay it,” Trump said.

Store Manager Maddox Cheung said the tariffs quickly changed things for them.

“It’s definitely within a week the suppliers let us know it’s a 10, 20, 30 percent increase,” Cheung said.

“The tariff made a significant impact on our cost, it’s been tough. We have to get those products on the shelf,” he told us.

He says the store is taking on most of that increase.

“We only adjust our prices a little bit for now, some of the cost will pass to customers, but we try to keep things affordable,” Chueng said.

Cheung tells us they will have to consider more increases if the tariffs stay in place.

As the trade war with China unfolds, KIRO 7 will keep you updated on all developments.

